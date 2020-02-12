Melon Achieves Market Cap of $7.30 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Melon has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $55,018.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $5.84 or 0.00056122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Bittrex and Kraken. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kraken and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.