Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.25 ($3.44).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

