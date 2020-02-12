Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $641,059.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $641,059.00 and approximately $30,929.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01273834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000861 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.