MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Update

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,572. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

