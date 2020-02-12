Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $651.62 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $351.51 and a one year high of $725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $644.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.10.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

