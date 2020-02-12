Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research firms have commented on MERC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

MERC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $688.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

