Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,727,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

