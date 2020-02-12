Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,727,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

