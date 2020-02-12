Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meredith by 56.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 117.2% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 93,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 26.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Meredith has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

