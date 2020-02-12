Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,492,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

