Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 360,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,256. The firm has a market cap of $417.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.