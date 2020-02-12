Metal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.27 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00031804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,183,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Tidex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.