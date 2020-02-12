MetaMorph Market Cap Reaches $86,779.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, BitMart and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $86,779.00 and $31,187.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.05882402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053385 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.