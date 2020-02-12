Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.58 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $27.58 million and $1.32 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.15 or 0.02462509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00117447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,579,261 coins and its circulating supply is 77,579,157 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC, TOPBTC, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.