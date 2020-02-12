Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 6,954.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $49,689,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,977. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Metlife has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.