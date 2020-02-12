Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.95% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $570,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $779.45. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $638.92 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total transaction of $12,286,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,051,066.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $20,562,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

