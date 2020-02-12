MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) CAO Sells $79,039.80 in Stock

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.73%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

