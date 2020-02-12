MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. 12,356,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,852. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,366.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

