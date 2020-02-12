MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $5,221.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

