Miller Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,236,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,404,000 after acquiring an additional 206,083 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,310,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

