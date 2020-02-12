Mimecast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,974% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 739,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,499. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.73, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.