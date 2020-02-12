Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading 179% Higher This Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $401,652.00 and $10,668.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 179% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

