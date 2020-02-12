MineBee Reaches Market Cap of $67.28 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. MineBee has a market cap of $67.28 million and $261,780.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

