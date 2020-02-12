Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

MALRF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

