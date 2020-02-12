Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $113,646.00 and $288.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,129,263 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

