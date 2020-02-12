Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,990 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

