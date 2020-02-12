Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 426 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $389.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.09 and its 200 day moving average is $414.01. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

