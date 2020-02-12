Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,579 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Square by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.61, a PEG ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

