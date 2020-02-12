Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE BK opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

