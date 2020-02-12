Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.95 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

