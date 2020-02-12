Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.19. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $4,391,333. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

