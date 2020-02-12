Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

