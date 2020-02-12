Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IR opened at $144.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.