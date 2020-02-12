Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $153.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.