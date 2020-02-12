Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 211,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 65,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

