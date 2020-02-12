Mixin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.89 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $285.12 or 0.02753587 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $135.05 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,681 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

