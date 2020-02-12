Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,588 shares of company stock worth $7,089,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7 by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

