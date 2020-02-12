MKM Partners Increases LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 35,824,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,823. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in LYFT by 723.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in LYFT during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

