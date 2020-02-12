Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 255,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 3,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Model N has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.