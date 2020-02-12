Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Moelis & Co has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Moelis & Co has a payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of MC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,966. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.