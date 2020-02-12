Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

