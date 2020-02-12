Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

MOH stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.74. 213,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Mackay Shields lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields now owns 16,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 709,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,511,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

