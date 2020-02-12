Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 6,470,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,309. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

