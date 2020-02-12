Molson Coors Brewing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,717 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,009% compared to the average daily volume of 696 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 148.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. 2,370,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,028. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

