Monarch (MT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,513.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Monarch has a total market capitalization of $82,892.00 and approximately $70,513.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,871,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.