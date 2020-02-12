Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of i3 Verticals worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of -110.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

