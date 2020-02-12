Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,321,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

