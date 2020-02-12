Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of IES worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IES by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IES by 21.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IESC. BidaskClub raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

IES stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

