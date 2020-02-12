Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

OSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.