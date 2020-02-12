Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,347 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Unitil worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unitil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unitil by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of UTL opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $946.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

